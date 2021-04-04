Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 175.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in W. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $85,928,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 22,481.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 256,733 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE:W opened at $338.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.53. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,664.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.55.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.