Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,576 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,722,000 after buying an additional 1,884,860 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after buying an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,396,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,218,000 after buying an additional 589,610 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Anaplan by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after buying an additional 481,547 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,750.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,318 shares of company stock valued at $16,734,339. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

