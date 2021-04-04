Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $514,674,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,695,000 after purchasing an additional 582,800 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,369,000 after purchasing an additional 998,458 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $269,515,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after purchasing an additional 827,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI opened at $111.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.16. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BILI. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

