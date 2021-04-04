Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 123.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY opened at $70.31 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,557 shares of company stock worth $20,892,219. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.