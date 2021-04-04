Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $658,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Datadog by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,794,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,672,225 shares of company stock valued at $168,621,708. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,905.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

