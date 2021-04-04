Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $125,626,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $35,650,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NIO by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. NIO’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. HSBC raised their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.