Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,032.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 320,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

