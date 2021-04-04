Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 928 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $7,155,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $632,207.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,667 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

