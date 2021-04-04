Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Avient posted sales of $711.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

AVNT traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 425,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,325. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. Avient has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 28.6% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,999,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Avient by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 187,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 86,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

