Augur Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $475.36 million and $73.70 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $43.21 or 0.00073732 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Augur Token Profile

REP is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

