Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $162.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.