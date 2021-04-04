ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $507.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in ASML by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $19.74 on Friday, hitting $637.10. 1,908,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 52 week low of $242.25 and a 52 week high of $639.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $570.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

