Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0697 on Major Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $67,324.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007178 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.