Arweave Trading Up 2.4% This Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Arweave has a total market cap of $919.62 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $27.54 or 0.00046871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014366 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

