Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $11.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.