Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,614 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 196.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE AWI opened at $92.48 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,418 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.