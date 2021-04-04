Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 million, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.43.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.