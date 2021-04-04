Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 million, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.43.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

