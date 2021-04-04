Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock Position Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,342 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $27,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Arcosa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.