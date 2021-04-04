Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,047 ($13.68) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON AQX opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Thursday. Aquis Exchange has a 1-year low of GBX 304.03 ($3.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 620 ($8.10). The company has a market cap of £168.45 million and a PE ratio of 206.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 562.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 477.09.
Aquis Exchange Company Profile
