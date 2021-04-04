Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,047 ($13.68) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON AQX opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Thursday. Aquis Exchange has a 1-year low of GBX 304.03 ($3.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 620 ($8.10). The company has a market cap of £168.45 million and a PE ratio of 206.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 562.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 477.09.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

