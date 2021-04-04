AquariusCoin (ARCO) Trading Down 54% This Week

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded down 56.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, AquariusCoin has traded 54% lower against the U.S. dollar. AquariusCoin has a market cap of $96,950.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AquariusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128,782.69 or 2.19916453 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

AquariusCoin (CRYPTO:ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,388,448 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in the Proof of Stake phase. It uses the Scrypt algorithm and has a 64 second block time. “

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

