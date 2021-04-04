Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $48.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

