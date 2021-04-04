Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $55.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. 1,923,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $78,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $39,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

