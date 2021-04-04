Apollo Currency Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.70 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 63.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Apollo Currency token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 159.2% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $154.37 million and approximately $16.70 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00050602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00286931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,896.20 or 0.03241646 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

