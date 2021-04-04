Ankr (ANKR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $253.76 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $253.76 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00053247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.00684190 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027665 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

ANKR is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

