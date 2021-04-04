AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Up 37.4% in March

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,603,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,132,000 after buying an additional 610,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,324,000 after buying an additional 1,025,904 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,618,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,851,000 after buying an additional 675,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,101,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,166,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AU stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

