AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $33.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE AU traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.4805 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 40.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

