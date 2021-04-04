AngioDynamics, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $23.15 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

