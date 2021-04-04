Analyzing Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 16.43% 11.02% 1.09% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $68.33, indicating a potential downside of 18.75%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million 4.41 $25.26 million $6.20 13.56 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $3.60 million N/A N/A

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 banking offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, night drop, online banking, remote deposit, payroll, safe deposit box, touchtone banking, zero balance accounting, and insurance services. It operates through two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

