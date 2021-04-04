Analysts Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $115.00

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN opened at $109.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $73.81 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.