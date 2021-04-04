Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Price Target at $35.20

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,016. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

