Analysts Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Price Target at $6.52

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 4,865,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after acquiring an additional 708,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,675 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

