Analysts Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT at $28.50

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of analysts have commented on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

