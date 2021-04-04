Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target at $2,092.72

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,092.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,129.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,059.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,795.69. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,075.08 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

