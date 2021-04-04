Analysts Set Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) PT at $146.60

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS stock opened at $113.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

