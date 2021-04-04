Analysts Set Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Target Price at $8.25

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,398. The firm has a market cap of $190.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

