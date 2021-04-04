Analysts Expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. Wipro posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on WIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

WIT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 1,784,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,632. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Wipro has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after buying an additional 1,393,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 643,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 413,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Wipro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 392,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

