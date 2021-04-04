Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.88. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBK stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

