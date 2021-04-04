Analysts Expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will post sales of $170.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.70 million and the highest is $172.90 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $148.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $616.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.15 million to $685.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $686.20 million, with estimates ranging from $616.20 million to $726.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,620,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $345.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

