Analysts Expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. Meritor posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of Meritor stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.14. 412,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,464. Meritor has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

