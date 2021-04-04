Analysts Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.09). Cytosorbents posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSO opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $380.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

