Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.92.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $160.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $82.90 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold a total of 60,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,400,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

