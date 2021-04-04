Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Sells 6,500 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,037,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.90 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,362,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

