Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,600 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,174 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 161,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BHP opened at $69.54 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.18.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

