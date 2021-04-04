Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

