Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,790 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Wix.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $293.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.43. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

