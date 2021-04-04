Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

In related news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,022,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,299 shares of company stock worth $5,256,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO opened at $79.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

