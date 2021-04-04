Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,919,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AMHC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

In other Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $133,992.60.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.