American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Get American Public Education alerts:

NASDAQ APEI opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.52 million, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.