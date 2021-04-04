American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Update

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 474,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Public Education by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

