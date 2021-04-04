American International Group Inc. Sells 2,911 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.06 million. Analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

